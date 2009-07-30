Of grown-ups, goons and getting together
Last weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out with a group of friends, some of whom I’ve known since kindergarten. Hopefully everyone has friends like these, the kind you may not see for years at a time but can pick up right where you left off, talking about everything from college escapades to the unsavory business of gray hair and spare tires.
It’s difficult to describe, but old friends just make time together especially rewarding.
The fact that this particular group claims a wicked sense of humor and an appreciation for off-color jokes definitely keeps things more than interesting. They are kind and mindful of everyone’s personal trials and tribulations without being a wet blanket. Each one of us claims a close personal tie to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and a deep-seated love of seafood, saltwater and days and nights spent in the company of both.
But of all the satisfying reasons we have to gather, I think it is our common history of doing just what we did last weekend that gives us great incentive to remain good friends. Hanging out, retelling the same crazy, hilarious stories, adding some new ones for extra measure, we all simply enjoy time together.
When my parents passed away a couple of years ago, one of the comforts that helped us manage that tremendous loss was the fact that our family shared countless good times over the years. There were no regrets as far as “I wish we had seen each other more.” We cooked and savored wonderful meals, visited through long afternoons on the front porch, celebrated holidays and birthdays featuring a million or more hugs.
The memories we made together are what get us through our being apart.
Last weekend, ten of us long-time friends and one brave new one descended on Destin, FL with twelve kids. Eyes popped and mouths fell open as the younger set witnessed their parents let loose with endless ribbing and fully animated stories.
I suppose it’s a bit scary to see old Mom and Dad laugh like goons and head to the beach in the wee hours like a band of gypsies. Who knows if they will choose to maintain the same kind of friendships we have? But for those three days, they witnessed their parents adding yet another memorable chapter to the book of our lives and underscoring the vast rewards of lasting friendships.
Making friends reminds me of planting new trees. You can always search out a new one. The more, the better. But it’s the ones with deep roots beside your own that will always cast a wide and comforting canopy, buffering us from the storms of life and reminding us of the beauty. Much like the irresistible shade of a Coastal live oak, the laughter shared with these old friends is uncommonly good, a pleasure I hope we all cherish for many years to come.