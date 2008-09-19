Then and Now
A guy I knew from community college called this week. He had heard that my parents had passed away a year and a half ago and wanted to share his condolences. My dad had taught him when we were both students in the biological sciences.
When I heard Ray's voice on the answering machine, I didn't recognize it. But when we talked, I recalled how he always made my dad laugh out loud. We shared a deep and abiding appreciation for irreverent jokes. They still make me howl--and blush.
It's strange to strike up a conversation with someone who knew you in a "previous" life. A friend of mine refers to that time as "BC," Before Children. When I think about how very naive and green I was at that stage of development, I cringe. To recall being 18 years old is to instantly feel 180. Many miles and memories span those 25 years.
I was a new student and working part-time at Biloxi Animal Hospital. My dad taught biological sciences. I enrolled in his classes as part of my pre-veterinary curriculum. We learned a lot about living organisms in zoology, anatomy and physiology. But that's not all.
We shared a common experience of learning that was as diverse as the creatures we classified. We learned how to love the natural world. Students from all walks of life, all ages and backgrounds filled those classrooms. My dad reveled in that. He loved to open minds and guide his students toward a lifelong love of learning, especially those who had to work extra hard just to be there.
Dad was a tough instructor. His tests were notoriously challenging. Yet, students like Ray took away from his lessons the heart of what he most wanted to share--a thirst for knowledge and satisfaction in learning.
Ray tells me he is working on his doctorate in marine biology. He is 51. I know that my dad would be glad of that. His former student told tales of Dad busting a gut trying not to laugh while conducting labs or lectures. Ray's words brought bittersweet feelings that resonate with what I loved about Dad so very much. He found humor in most everything, even when he was up to his elbows in dissected fetal pigs or explaining for the umpteenth time the Watson and Crick model of DNA.
Perhaps that is why I take such pleasure in the fact that my own children harbor that love of learning. My son takes to the sciences like his Paw Paw, and my daughter never saw a critter she didn't love. And I remain fascinated by the wonders of our natural world, including off-color humor.
Good luck with the marine biology, Ray, and know that somewhere out there Dad is cheering you on.
Kristen