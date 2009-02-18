When Toads and Fears Collide
Honey patrols our back yard for toads as if the creatures harbor some secret sinister agenda. One of four poodles we indulgently adopted, Honey faithfully confronts toads in a comical assault, something we call “Poke-A-Toad.”
When our crew of canines bolts outside to empty bladders and bowels, Honey circumnavigates our fenced lot on self-appointed border patrol. She stops dead in her tracks when she discovers yet another amphibious intruder. Her helicopter tail runs full throttle as she prods the hapless toad with tentative paws.
Thankfully, she never tries to eat them. In fact, she barely touches them. She appears innately afraid of, yet irresistibly drawn to toads. She is wary, yet boldly curious. Often, while she lounges inside, a toad will land on the door sill in full view through the French doors. Honey comes completely undone.
We live down south where a plentiful variety of amphibians enjoy a warm, moist climate much of the year. After Hurricane Katrina, it seemed the selection expanded exponentially. I’ve lived in Mississippi for 44 years. I’ve seen wall crawlers since that storm that never before appeared among the typical salamanders and tree frogs familiar to my outdoor jaunts.
Maybe I just never noticed them. Maybe I was too focused on other things, much like Honey and her toads. She won’t give a gecko the time of day. Every night, when all the other dogs answer the call for bed, Honey insists on making one last circuit. Sometimes I have to physically retrieve her. She watches the windows as I tote her inside.
One morning, the unthinkable happened. A toad made it inside. My son spotted one in the corner of our half-bath, tucked in the shadows. Of course, we immediately summoned Honey.
“Look what’s in the bathroom, Honey!” we chimed. She remained motionless, perched on the sofa back, unaware that her worst fear was about to be realized.
I picked her up and dropped her beneath the pedestal sink in full view of her nemesis. The toad crouched in the corner, and Honey surprised us all.
She did absolutely nothing. Not a whimper or bark of defiance did she utter. She simply locked eyes with her web-footed demon then quietly walked away.
Perhaps her behavior should be dismissed as just one more puzzling poodle oddity, but I sensed there was some semblance of a metaphor there.
For Honey, the threat of toads proved almost unbearable at times. Yet, once the unknown was finally realized, fear gave way to understanding. Truth reigned supreme, and the only thing left to face was the possibility that she had wasted way too much time worrying over toads.
She still pokes toads, still takes it upon herself to diligently track their scent and alert the entire neighborhood of their tireless invasion. But I detect a calm resolve where previously there was simply raw anxiety. She has seen the cornered toad, and it is—completely boring.